A man driving a stolen mail truck led Flagler County authorities on a high-speed chase Saturday morning in Holly Hill, Florida.
The man, who was later identified as Jesse Estep, reportedly threatened a city carrier with a can of mace before demanding her keys and carjacking her vehicle.
Deputies closed in on Estep on Interstate 95. Authorities say Estep attempted to hit two deputies before officers were forced to deploy stop sticks, causing Estep to swerve out of control, hit a guardrail, and rollover.
Estep, who sustained only minor injuries from the crash, immediately revealed to deputies that he was high on meth and cocaine.
No police officers or bystanders were hurt as a result of the chase.
Estep faces multiple charges from different agencies, including grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Federal charges are pending.
This article was written by KHQ Intern Hannah Mumm