SARASOTA, Florida - A massive manhunt in Florida turned out to be a prank gone wrong and the man at the center of it is apologizing.
WCHM-TV reports the Sarasota man entered a pawn shop on Tuesday evening, placed his 7-month-old baby on the counter and asked the shop owner if he could pawn the child.
The shop owner called police after the man left. A few hours later, Brian Slocum realized he was all over the news and called authorities to explain.
Slocum, at the request of his nephew, started making silly SnapChat videos. He said the incident at the pawn shop was just his latest stunt.
He didn't think the manager would take it seriously.
Sarasota police are not charging him and Slocum learned his lesson.