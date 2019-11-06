ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Saturday after allegedly groping a Disney princess.
It happened at Walt Disney World in Orlando, where police said 51-year-old Brian Sherman placed his arm around the Disney cast member's shoulders before "reaching down" to grope her breast.
The alleged groping was "witnessed by coworkers who provided statements that were consistent with the victim's statement," according to the police report.
Authorities were called to the scene and arrested Sherman. He was charged with battery and booked into the Orange County Jail.
