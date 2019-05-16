Florida man calls 911 on comic Ahmed Ahmed after Middle East joke

Ahmed Ahmed

A man in Florida called 911 to report a comedian who told a joke he believed showed support for terrorism.

Saturday night at the Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida, comedian Ahmed Ahmed asked the audience to clap if they were from the Middle East. After a handful of claps, Ahmed - who is of Egyptian descent - responded with, "All right. We got a handful of us in here, nice. But, hey, it only takes one of us... to tell a joke." 

Ahmed continued by saying, "That's great. We can organize our own little terrorist organization."

One audience member didn't appreciate the joke and called 911. 

"I don't think that was right. I mean it really bothered me," the caller told 911 dispatch, according to audio of the call released by the sheriff's department. "And I yelled out, `And the paddy wagon is going to be outside to get all of you.' "

Ahmed told NBC News said he's told the joke about 1,000 times around the world and it's never sparked any blowback. 

Deputies did show up to the comedy club the next night before Ahmed's show, briefly talked with him and then left. 

“They couldn’t have been nicer," Ahmed said of the responding deputies. "One of them said, `Don't change anything, keep doing what you're doing.' That was refreshing to hear."

The club says they've been booking Ahmed for about a decade and don't plan on stopping. 

As for the unidentified caller, Ahmed said he has no hard feelings toward the man. 

"I want to say, `Thank you,' to him," Ahmed said. "He got more publicity for me in that one phone call than ever. You want to talk about a blessing in disguise."

