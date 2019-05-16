Florida man calls 911 on comic Ahmed Ahmed after Middle East joke

Watch again

"I don't think that was right. I mean it really bothered me," the caller told 911 dispatch, according to audio of the call released by the sheriff's department. "And I yelled out, `And the paddy wagon is going to be outside to get all of you.' "

Ahmed told NBC News said he's told the joke about 1,000 times around the world and it's never sparked any blowback.

Deputies did show up to the comedy club the next night before Ahmed's show, briefly talked with him and then left.

“They couldn’t have been nicer," Ahmed said of the responding deputies. "One of them said, `Don't change anything, keep doing what you're doing.' That was refreshing to hear."

This happened to me last night @OTHComedyClub in Naples, Florida! An audience member called 9-11 on me because “they feared for their lives” over a joke I told on stage. That’s never happened to me or any comedian I believe... The cops were even like “WTF”? 🤦🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hQezwJPXhw — AHMED AHMED (@ahmedcomedy) May 13, 2019

The club says they've been booking Ahmed for about a decade and don't plan on stopping.

As for the unidentified caller, Ahmed said he has no hard feelings toward the man.

"I want to say, `Thank you,' to him," Ahmed said. "He got more publicity for me in that one phone call than ever. You want to talk about a blessing in disguise."