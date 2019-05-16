Florida man calls 911 on comic Ahmed Ahmed after Middle East joke

A man in Florida called 911 to report a comedian who told a joke he believed showed support for terrorism.
Saturday night at the Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida, comedian Ahmed Ahmed asked the audience to clap if they were from the Middle East. After a handful of claps, Ahmed - who is of Egyptian descent - responded with, "All right. We got a handful of us in here, nice. But, hey, it only takes one of us... to tell a joke."
Ahmed continued by saying, "That's great. We can organize our own little terrorist organization."
One audience member didn't appreciate the joke and called 911.
...THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING VERY HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON
AND EVENING FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD RAIN FRIDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING
THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN IDAHO, BENEWAH, KOOTENAI, LATAH,
LEWIS, NEZ PERCE, AND SHOSHONE. IN WASHINGTON, ADAMS, ASOTIN,
GARFIELD, LINCOLN, SPOKANE, AND WHITMAN.
* FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
* SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A FEW STORMS MAY BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING
FLASH FLOODING. WIDESPREAD RAIN ON FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT IS
EXPECTED. WIDESPREAD RAIN AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE FORECAST
WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.
* RAPID RISES ON CREEK AND STREAMS IS LIKELY WHERE HEAVY RAIN
FALLS. THERE IS ALSO THE POTENTIAL TO SEE FLOODING ON AREA
ROADWAYS ALONG WITH MUD OR ROCK SLIDES IN STEEP TERRAIN. URBAN
FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
