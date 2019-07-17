Florida man confronts panhandler who rejected job offer

After a panhandler refused a job offer, a Florida man came back with a sign shaming him for not taking the offer.
According to Fox 11, Ryan Bray saw the panhandler at a stop light and instead of giving him a hand-out, he offered him a job.
As we were shooting our story the homeless man showed up. He wouldn’t give us his name, but he claims he’s not doing anything wrong @FOX13News #Manatee #Bradenton pic.twitter.com/MnAkTUXtBf— Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) July 15, 2019
Bray said he would pay him $15 an hour to do yard work for Bray’s family business. The panhandler refused, curing at him and kicked his tire, so Bray decided to warn others.
Bray stood next to the panhandler with a sign reading, “I offered him $15 an hour to do yard work for me and he refused. If we as a community stop paying them, they will leave our neighborhood.”
"You can't shut me down, brother," the panhandler said.
According to Fox 11, the panhandler did not want to be identified and said he was doing nothing wrong.