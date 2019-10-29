A Florida teen showed her dislike for President Trump when she allegedly punched a man dressed up as the President at a Halloween fair.
According to Fox News, the 14-year-old girl walked over to the man, who was standing in line for a haunted house with his family Saturday night, and punched him in the jaw.
The teenage girl reportedly laughed and ran over to her group of friends.
Authorities later questioned the teen and her parents.
The girl was charged with misdemeanor battery.
