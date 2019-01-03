GoFundMe for tunnel under wall

A Florida man has started a GoFundMe to raise money for support tunnels under president trump's proposed wall.

Rigo Torres of Arcadia says he opposes President Trump's plans for a wall on the US/Mexico border so he started raising money to build a series of tunnels under it.

His goal is $150-million. As of Thursday morning, he has raised a little over $6000 dollars from 381 donors.

Torres admits the whole idea was just a prank.

He plans to donate money raised to the American Civil Liberties Union which is working to defend the rights of immigrant families trying to enter the United States.

