A vegan man is suing Burger King after learning the new meatless Impossible Whopper is grilled on the same grill as meat products.
According to CNN Business, the lawsuit was filed on Monday in Florida. The lawsuit claims the chain advertises the vegan option as meat-free but it is contaminated by meat products since it is cooked on the same grill.
The lawsuit also states that if the Florida man, Phillip Williams, had known about how it was cooked, he would have never purchased it.
Burger King has yet to comment on the lawsuit.
