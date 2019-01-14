A man in Florida has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened to kill his neighbor with "kindness."
"Kindness" is apparently what he calls his machete, according to authorities.
A police report shows Stewart wrote the word "kindness" on his machete and tried to stab his neighbor with it last week.
A neighbor went over to Stewart's house to tell him to keep the noise down. That neighbor said they heard Stewart yell he was going "to kill 'em with kindness," according to the report.
Court documents say Stewart came out of the house with a large knife raised in an upward motion. By this time, another neighbor had shown up and stepped in front of the other to block Stewart's attempted strike. That neighbor reportedly suffered a half-inch cut on his left hand.
Responding officers reported Stewart reeked of alcohol and became belligerent during his arrest, even banging his head on the police car.
Stewart was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery of a person with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at Santa Rosa County Jail on $10,000 bond.