A Central Florida police officer pulls over 10-month-old daughter for driving on the wrong side of the road, and there's some cute/priceless video to go along with it.
Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he spotted the toddler riding her stroller car driving against traffic.
He does what every responsible officer would do and pulls her over.
When Officer Kipp asked his daughter for her license and registration, she laughed in his face, that's when Kipp tells the little girl this is a serious matter.
"License, registration and proof of insurance please. You don't have a driver's license?" Kipp says prior to the daughter giggling in response, "I don't think this is a laughing matter."
Looks like her smile melted daddy's heart, because he eventually let her go with just a warning.