COCOA, Flo. - A Florida man has been arrested after police said he set fire to an apartment building filled with 18 children having a sleepover.
Randy Jones, 30, has been charged with three counts of arson and could face life in prison.
Officials with the Cocoa Police Department said all the kids got out the building when a sheriff's deputy saw the fire. Nobody was hurt.
Police said the fire was set in one of the three apartments at the end of the small complex. Flames then spread into the attic and traveled to the other end of the building.
Investigators said the man who started it was standing outside the building watching it burn. A neighbor said Jones is mentally ill.