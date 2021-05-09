ORLANDO, Florida - A Florida man used an interesting strategy to track the would-be victim of his robbery scheme. He attached an iPhone to the bottom of the victims car.
First reported by The Washington Post, Derrick Maurice Herlong is facing charges after he allegedly stalked a man from a Florida mall and robbed him at gunpoint, stole his car and fatally shot another man.
The robbery victim had been on a shopping spree at some high-end stores, reportedly leaving the mall with bags from Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
He had stopped at a 7-Eleven on his way to a nearby apartment. It was at this point that Herlong and an accomplice allegedly attached an iPhone secured in a plastic bags to the bottom of the victims car using magnets.
Using the iPhone as an improvised tracking device, the two robbers were able to easily follow the victim home and bring their plans to fruition.
Herlong has pleaded not guilty to murder, home invasion, carjacking and grand theft, according to court records.