CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida police dispatch superior was playing a Netflix movie at worked when she failed to catch an incorrectly logged 911 call.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported a woman called 911 and reported someone had shot at her car, breaking her back window, striking her windshield and almost hitting her in the head. However, it was a half-hour before the call was even dispatched to an officer.
The woman who called 911, Guadalupe Herrera, was assured by the dispatcher that help was on the way. But she called back 16 minutes later upset and said she would drive herself to the police station.
Investigators later realized the call had been incorrectly logged by dispatchers a "suspicious incident," rather than a priority "shooting." It was about 34 minutes after Herrera first called 911 that the call was dispatched to officers.
Investigators working to determine how it happened, pulled records from Shift Supervisor Julie Vidaud's computer and found the movie "I Am Mother" had been played at her workstation for almost two hours while the shooting was reported.
She later told an investigator that movies play in the background, but that doesn't mean she was watching.
Police said the original 911 call-taker was fired, a second person who handled the call "was disciplined and has since been terminated."
Vidaud is expected to receive a two-day suspension without pay.
The suspect in the shooting was located and charged with premeditated attempted murder.
