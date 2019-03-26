(WPTV) A Florida surfer is back home for the first time since being bitten by a shark Friday afternoon at Hobe Sound Beach.
Chris Bryan says his injuries will take several weeks to heal.
The avid surfer and diver says he has spent the majority of his life on the water. The shark bite will not keep him from going back in the water, but he says he did learn a valuable lesson.
He said he was wrapping up an afternoon of surfing Friday, and caught one last wave to bring him to shore. He jumped off his board in chest-deep water.
"As soon as I went in the water, it just grabbed my foot and was gone. The bite just happened so fast," Bryan said.
He knew right away what happened to him.
"I've always seen sharks, just never been bit by one," Bryan said.
But, he didn't know how badly he was bitten until he saw blood trailing behind him as he got closer to the shore.