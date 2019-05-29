Florida teacher facing criticism over 'WTF is this?' comment on student's homework

Watch again

A Florida teacher may face consequences after writing a slang term for a curse word on top of a student's homework assignment.

Melinda Smith says she was shocked when her son handed her his science homework and "WTF is this? Absolutely no credit" was written across the top.

Now she's calling for the teacher to account for her actions.

Rutherford High School Principal Coy Pilson says they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident, and does not want to release the teacher's name at this time.

"All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers," Pilson said. "We're also human and so we make mistakes, but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard and when we make mistakes, we try to correct those mistakes and move forward."

It's unclear if any action will be taken against the teacher at this time.