A Florida 15-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after he died while protecting his five-year-old sister during a violent home invasion.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office tells WPTV Khyler Edman was inside his Port Charlotte home when a suspect broke in.
“A violent encounter ensued where we believe that teenager was trying to protect the home and protect their younger sibling,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.
Prummell said the suspect, later identified as Ryan Cole, broke into another home in the area and was identified by a victim.
911 calls started coming in around a similar time to the break-ins, with residents calling about an injured man walking the streets. Cole took off when deputies approached him, but they were able to take him into custody after a short chase.
The sheriff said Cole had several stab wounds on his hands and side and had to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Deputies canvassing the area later found the door forced open to the Edmans' home, and after entering the home they found Khyler dead while his sister was unharmed.
A GoFundMe page has raise almost $35,000 as of Tuesday morning, reaching well over the goal of $25,000 to help the family with funeral expenses.
"On September 26th Khyler lost his life being a hero protecting his 5 year old sister, when a man broke in our home in Port Charlotte," the GoFundMe reads. "Please help my family at this time give Khyler a proper burial he deserves, he was only 15 years old and lost his life due to a senseless act of a stranger. My son had a long life ahead of him, that was taken too soon. I have given Crystal Stone and Chad Ackermann permission to help my family at this time."
NBC News says authorities haven't released more information about Khyler's death as the investigation continues. Cole has been charged with burglary and petit theft at this time.