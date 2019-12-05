MIAMI - Police say a seasonal UPS employee allegedly hid packages containing electronics while on the job and later went back to steal them.
Fox News reports the Miami employee, who helped a full-time driver unload packages in several locations, was arrested for stealing packages on two different occasions, according to court documents.
Emmanuel Reggin, 18, has been charged for allegedly trying to steal at least $2,800 worth of electronic equipment.
Court documents say while Reggin was unloading a UPS truck, he allegedly put three packages under several dumpsters. The packages contained nearly $2,000 in electronics, including two Kindles, an iPad 7 and a Microsoft Surface Pro.
Video surveillance obtained by police reportedly showed Reggin returning to the location to retrieve the packages.
A similar incident allegedly happened the next day, where Reggin reportedly hid more boxes of electronics under dumpsters before attempting to retrieve them.
Officers later arrested him amid the investigation.
