After 2,600 miles, Ken Brock has made it to Wallace on the Trail of Coeur d’Alenes.
Brock started in Keystone Heights, Florida, and has walked every mile with his service dog, Pam, by his side. That was nearly five months ago, starting his trip on February 1, 2019.
Brock’s goal is to make it to Coeur d’Alene by the 4th of July.
“I'm doing it for the soldiers that are still fighting a battle, from the war and PTSD and amputation to traumatic brain injuries and I don't want them to be forgotten,” Brock said.
He is walking in support of the Wounded Warrior Project. Brock spent nine and a half years as a military police investigator.
His son, a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputy, his daughter and six grand-babies are all waiting for his safe arrival.
“Guys, I'll be there in a couple of days,” he said.
Brock said he’ll also walk in the Fourth of July parade in Coeur d'Alene.