There is nothing like sisterly love, especially when it goes viral.
Casey Sosnowski posted a photo prior to her ‘hike’ at Lake Okahumpka Park and Trail in Florida. Lush trees, the perfect pose, and an inviting trail, one problem, it was faked.
Casey posed for the photo in her own backyard and it was pointed out by her sister on twitter.
My sister said she was going hiking.....this is our backyard. pic.twitter.com/LDGhAHNSSp— ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕤𝕟𝕠𝕨𝕤𝕜𝕚 (@carlysos3) August 4, 2019
Carly Sosnowiski posted the photo Casey took alongside a behind the scene look.
The tweet quickly went viral with almost 300,000 likes as of Friday evening.
Many found the story hilarious.
August 5, 2019
Casey responded to her sister saying she felt “personally attacked.” Soon after she changed the caption on Instagram to, “Did I go hiking? No. Is this my backyard?… Maybe,”