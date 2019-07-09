INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - A Florida woman has been arrested for ruining an estimated $2,000 of ice cream after allegedly spitting, urinating and picking her nose into containers.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, 66-year-old Jung Soon Wypcha was charged after police reviewed video showing her actions at Lu Lu's Ice Cream Shop over three days.
Footage allegedly shows Wypcha, who runs a food mart next door, using the bathroom the businesses share five times with the door ajar and without washing her hands. She then allegedly put her hands into tubs of the ice cream.
Video also showed her picking her nose and putting her hands into product and spitting into ice cream containers.
Several days later, the affidavit says Wypcha went to use the bathroom again but found the door locked and instead urinated into a bucket used to churn ice cream. She then dumped the bucked into a sink where bowls and utensils are washed and later put her hands in a freezer again.
The ice cream had to be destroyed for public safety, according to the affidavit, and the shop closed for four to five days.
Wypcha now faces felony charges.