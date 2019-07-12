Florida woman in jail after she films her daughter participating in "licking challenge" at doctors office

A Florida woman is in jail on felony charges due to a viral video she took showing her daughter licking a tongue depressor at a doctor’s office and putting it back.
The video shows 30-year-old Cori Ward's 10-year-old daughter licking the tongue depressor at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center.
According to NBC News, Ward was arrested Thursday and charged with tampering with consumer products. A judge set her bond at $2,500 and ordered that she cannot have contact with the doctor’s office or social media.