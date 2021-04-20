Florida woman scams $100K from people who believed they were paying for witchcraft services

NAPLES, Fla. - Police in Naples, Florida are asking for help finding a woman who scammed thousands of dollars from people believing they were paying for witchcraft services.
Police don t have a photograph of the woman who goes by 'Rosalia' but released this sketch, hoping someone will recognize her.
They said she victimized ten people, stealing $100,000.
One person is out nearly $30,000, others losing more than ten thousand each.
Police said Rosalia told her victims they had darkness inside them and she needed to fix it, telling them she could bless their money.
She told one man she was taking his cash to her Fort Myers office to clean it according to police.
Authorities are asking anyone with information that can help with this investigation to call Naples Police.