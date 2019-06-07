A Florida woman who stabbed herself three times with a kitchen knife told police she did so because she was "Tired of living in Trump's country."
A police report obtained by The Smoking Gun indicated an officer responded to a residence in Palmetto in reference to a woman stabbing herself on Sunday, June 2.
Upon arrival, an officer observed a woman standing outside covered in blood, who later lifted her shirt to show stab wounds on her stomach when the officer asked what was wrong.
"I'm tired of living in Trump's country, I'm tired of Trump being President," the woman said in explanation of why she stabbed herself to the officer.
EMS transported the woman to a medical center under trauma alert. The police report said the woman had a history of hurting herself and she had been under the Baker Act before, which allows involuntary institutionalization and examination of a person.
Police notified the woman's daughter of the incident and expected her to return home later.