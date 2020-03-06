Flu activity is still high in the country, but it has decreased for the third week in a row, according to the latest data from the CDC.
So far, there have been at least 34 million illnesses so far this season and more than 350,000 people have had to be hospitalized.
However, the hospitalization rates among children ages four and younger are now the highest the agency has on record at this point in the season.
At least 20,000 people have died, including 136 children.
Influenza A, or H1N1, is now the most reported flu virus this season.
