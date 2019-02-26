The Spokane Regional Health District says there has been two more flu-related deaths this month in Spokane County, bringing the total to 14 for the current season. Of those 14 deaths, 13 were unvaccinated.
In the latest respiratory illness update, the SRHD says 46 influenza deaths have been reported in Washington state this season, with 14 of those coming from Spokane County. After counting for around as much as half of the flu-related deaths in previous updates, Spokane County now accounts for around 30 percent of deaths in the state.
There have now been 277 influenza hospitalizations in Spokane County this season, up from the number of 213 reported earlier this month.
SRHD says that 74 percent of hospitalizations were unvaccinated, while 13 of the 14 flu-related deaths in Spokane County were unvaccinated.
At this point last season, Spokane County had 491 hospitalizations and 31 deaths.
Additionally, there have been 12 cases of whooping cough reported to date for the month of February in Spokane County.
The full reports from SRHD are available here: