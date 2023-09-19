WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Flu season is approaching, Whitman County Public Health wants to help you get an early start!
There has been a significant increase in influenzas cases, specifically in schools.
They are urging everyone to follow three important steps:
- Make plans to get your flu immunization soon.
- It a way to prevent the flu, it is recommended that all people six months and older get this immunization.
- You can use Whitman County Public Health website to find a list of clinics and pharmacies offering flu immunizations.
- Take steps every day to prevent the spread of flu in your community.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick and stay away from others.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.
- Wash your hands, if soap and water is not available use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- If you do get the flu, use antiviral drugs as prescribed by your healthcare provider.
For more information about the flu, go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.