Pharmacists encouraging the pubic to get the flu shot ahead of flu season

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Flu season is approaching, Whitman County Public Health wants to help you get an early start!

There has been a significant increase in influenzas cases, specifically in schools.

They are urging everyone to follow three important steps:

  1. Make plans to get your flu immunization soon.
    • It a way to prevent the flu, it is recommended that all people six months and older get this immunization.
    • You can use Whitman County Public Health website to find a list of clinics and pharmacies offering flu immunizations. 
  2. Take steps every day to prevent the spread of flu in your community.
    • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
    • Stay home when you are sick and stay away from others.
    • Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.
    • Wash your hands, if soap and water is not available use hand sanitizer.
    • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
  3. If you do get the flu, use antiviral drugs as prescribed by your healthcare provider. 

For more information about the flu, go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website

