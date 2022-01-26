High pressure continues to dominate, delivering fog, freezing fog and low clouds through the end of the week.
We finally see changes as high pressure breaks down on Friday, opening the door for a chance for rain and snow showers by Sunday.
High pressure continues to dominate, delivering fog, freezing fog and low clouds through the end of the week.
We finally see changes as high pressure breaks down on Friday, opening the door for a chance for rain and snow showers by Sunday.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.