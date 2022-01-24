Leslie Lowe
A ridge of high pressure settles in across the Pacific Northwest through the week, delivering stable daytime highs in the mid to upper 30's and overnight lows in the low 20's. 
 
Our biggest concern will be the chance for fog and freezing fog every morning, causing some slow morning commutes.  
 
Other than the pesky fog, weather is quiet with a chance for afternoon sun-breaks. 
 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!