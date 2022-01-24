...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Cheney,
Harrington, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona,
Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane,
Wilbur, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Okanogan, Malott,
Cashmere, Davenport, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Nighthawk, Creston,
Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and
Coulee Dam.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Freezing fog will result in slick roadways and sidewalks.
Conditions may change rapidly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&