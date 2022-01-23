Monday begins with temperatures sitting in the upper 20s to low 30s across the Inland Northwest. Dense fog is expected across the Spokane region with an advisory in effect until 1 PM on Monday. Although the advisory expires at 1, fog lingers around through the day. Everyone should expect reduced visibility and black ice on the roadways. Highs for the region sit in the upper 30s/low 40s on Monday.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Cheney, Harrington, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Cashmere, Davenport, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Nighthawk, Creston, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Freezing fog will result in slick roadways and sidewalks. Conditions may change rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
