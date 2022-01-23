Extended forecast

Monday begins with temperatures sitting in the upper 20s to low 30s across the Inland Northwest. Dense fog is expected across the Spokane region with an advisory in effect until 1 PM on Monday. Although the advisory expires at 1, fog lingers around through the day. Everyone should expect reduced visibility and black ice on the roadways. Highs for the region sit in the upper 30s/low 40s on Monday. 

Tags

