Freezing fog and chances for snow to kick off our Sunday. Fog will linger through the late morning which means visibility could drop down to less than a mile. Temperatures kick off the day in the low to mid-20s across much of the region. Continuing through the day, highs range from the upper-20's to mid-30s throughout the Inland Northwest.
Foggy morning and cloudy day
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
-
-
Tags
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
39°F
Rain Shower
39°F / 21°F
9 PM
39°F
10 PM
39°F
11 PM
38°F
12 AM
36°F
1 AM
35°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who's BMW was stolen and crashed into school bus told to pay thousands
- Spokane County Sheriff's Office warning people of phone scam
- Well-known Gonzaga fan hospitalized with COVID, wife says he is in ICU on a ventilator
- CdA police locate package theft suspects, arrest one on Washington warrant
- SPD issues emergency alert to drivers
- Major Crimes investigating shot fired outside Trent Ave. business
- Body of Cheney woman killed in Cancun back home in Spokane
- "I didn't want to see the red flags." Local realtor helps Spokane widower avoid fake Swiss popstar scam
- Two people arrested for possible role in drug deal turned homicide
- Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Advisories. Oh My!
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.