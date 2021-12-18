Sunday's Highs

Freezing fog and chances for snow to kick off our Sunday. Fog will linger through the late morning which means visibility could drop down to less than a mile. Temperatures kick off the day in the low to mid-20s across much of the region. Continuing through the day, highs range from the upper-20's to mid-30s throughout the Inland Northwest. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!