BOISE, Idaho — Following a population boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, growth appears to be slowing in Idaho, per county estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau last week.
The Idaho Department of Labor aggregated the census data to find the state added 34,719 people between July 2021 and July 2022. Counties across the state continued adding population, but not as quickly, and it was not evenly distributed.
In north Idaho, Boundary, Benewah and Adams counties all grew much faster than the statewide rate of 1.8%. The statewide rate itself was released at the end of 2022, and was the second highest rate in the country, behind Florida.
Net migration continued to drive Idaho's population change, constituting 88% of growth.
Urban counties grew slower than rural counties, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
The U.S. Census expects to share city-level population data this summer.