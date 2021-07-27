UPDATE: JULY 27, 8:00pm
Spokane Police say that after a nine hour standoff Monday night into Tuesday morning, a 12-time convicted felon ended up in jail without incident.
Spokane Police say that on Monday night around 5:00pm, they received a 911 call from a residence on the 500 block of S. Arthur St. The operator could hear yelling in the background, but no one was speaking directly on the line before the call cut out.
SPD sent officers to the location to check out what was going on. When the officers arrived, they saw a man outside. When he saw the officers, the man ran inside the house and refused to come out.
Police were able to verify that the man inside was 41-year-old Richard Howard, who was prohibited by court order from being at the house based on past domestic violence incidents.
Officers were able to get everyone except Howard out of the house, including the woman who was protected by court order and a child. SPD began communicating with Howard to surrender peacefully, but officers were told that he had armed himself with a machete and also might have had access to a shotgun.
Howard refused to come out, and SPD says his demeanor escalated making it seem like he wanted a violent confrontation rather than a peaceful resolution, reportedly taunting officers to use lethal force on him.
Police had probably cause to arrest Howard for violation of the court order as well as residential burglary (domestic violence). SPD says in this instance, due to domestic violence laws in the State of Washington, law enforcement was mandated to arrest Howard.
Because Howard would not comply, SPD SWAT as well as other resources were called to the scene to assist. Fire and ambulance units were also on scene.
SPD says for approximately 9 hours they worked to negotiate with Howard by phone, text, and over a loudspeaker. According to them, Howard continued to say he wanted the situation to escalate to violence, making statements that he had access to "automatic weapons."
7 hours into the standoff, SPD says officers used chemical munitions to a part of the house Howard was believed to be in, but they appeared to have little or no effect. After almost 8 hours inside, Howard exited the residence but was still uncooperative while standing on the porch. SPD says he continued to make statements that he wanted officers to shoot him.
For more than an hour, officers continued to speak with Howard while he remained on the porch. Finally, SPD was able to negotiate a peaceful surrender and Howard was taken into custody without incident.
Howard is a 12-time convicted felon with a criminal history that includes failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful imprisonment, and residential burglary.
Spokane Police also say that this standoff followed elements of the new law enforcements laws in Washington State. "9 hours of negotiations is an example of how time consuming these calls are and how they require multiple teams of officers to resolve," they said in a press release.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police and SWAT have a house surrounded in the South Perry District neighborhood of Spokane.
Reports from the scene say there's a lone man holed up in the house armed with a machete. Police believe he's not supposed to be near the residence per a court order.
S. Arthur Street is blocked off from 5th Avenue to Hartson Avenue. Avoid the area.