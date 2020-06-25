Following online petition, Disney to give 'Splash Mountain' ride a new 'Princess and the Frog' theme

Disney has announced that one of its most popular and also most problematic rides will be "completely reimagined."
As CNN first reported, the log flume ride was based on the controversial 1946 film "Song of the South." Now, it will be rethemed to feature characters from "The Princess and the Frog." The 2009 film featured Disney's first black princess.
The move comes after more than 20,000 people signed an online petition asking the company to change the ride's theme from "Song of the South" to "Princess and the Frog."
"Song of the South" has faced years of criticism for stereotypical and offensive portrayals of African Americans and a romanticized view of the antebellum South.
