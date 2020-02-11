QQ Sushi investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A series of videos began circulating on Sunday, sparking outrage about how local restaurant, QQ Sushi & Kitchen, handles their food. 
 
As we looked into this further, we found that the Spokane Regional Health District's Food Safety Program cited the restaurant for several violations in the last two years that appear to line up with the actions seen in the video. 
 
It turns out that all restaurants in Spokane County must be inspected at least once a year. All of the inspection reports are available on the Spokane Regional Health District's website. They only provide abbreviated versions on their website though; complete inspection reports are available upon request. 
 
We've requested the full copies of past health inspections of QQ Sushi & Kitchen, along with the new inspection performed after the videos came to light. 
 
Most of the restaurants listed in the reports had several violations, just like QQ Sushi & Kitchen, meaning that many other restaurants in Spokane could operate their kitchens similarly. 
 
We looked into the Spokane Regional Health District's restaurant inspection process. 
 
The program has nine inspectors who are surprising restaurants in Spokane County every day to perform inspections. They do not perform scheduled inspections.
 
"During any routine inspection, if an inspector is observing something that is a violation, they will cite that, and then they will have them do a corrective action, it could be something as simple as lowering the temperature of your refrigeration unit, icing something down," Lisa Breen, Technical Director for Spokane County's Food Safety Program said. 
 
After that, depending on the violations, they will sometimes complete a first re-inspection. 
 
In QQ Sushi's case, they had to complete a second re-inspection in February of 2019, something the Breen said inspectors rarely have to do. 
 
"If you go into a second re-inspection, there's a possibility for permit suspension," Breen said. "More food establishments are like, 'no, no, we're not interested in that, we're going to fix it,' and I would say the majority of them get it fixed, so I would say second re-inspections are not very common."
 
From there, inspectors can ultimately suspend or revoke a permit, closing the restaurant. However, QQ Sushi passed their second re-inspection and remained open. 
 
Breen said diners have an opportunity that inspectors sometimes do not have, she encouraged members of the public to reach out if they see something that doesn't look right in a restaurant. 
 
"They are in there a lot more frequently than we are, a lot of the time, when we go into a food establishment, there seems to be some sort of radar, they can tell who we are, and behaviors change. So, some of the things that you would see as a consumer might be very different from what an inspector might observe or have the opportunity to observe," Breen said. 
 
As a diner, there are things you can look for in restaurants that may indicate unsafe food practices. They are things like bare hand contact with food and dishes served at the wrong temperature. For a full list of tips, click HERE
 
If you want to see the health inspection report for your favorite restaurant in Spokane, click HERE
 
To submit a complaint about a restaurant in Spokane County, click HERE.

