Spokane police have arrested 29-year-old, Zackary A Fields for allegedly setting a car on fire near Post and Cora on Monday, January 7th.
Officers say they were contacted by a witness who observed a male start a fire and then drive off in a vehicle. The witness was able to provide a good description and a license plate for the vehicle.
Officers saw the vehicle later in the day and pulled over the driver.
After interviewing occupants of the vehicle, Officers were able to develop probably cause to arrest Fields. He was later booked into jail for 2nd degree Arson. His vehicle was seized pending a search warrant for evidence of the fire.
Police and Fire investigators and continuing the investigation and looking at the possibility that fields and the victim of the fire have a history together.
If anybody has further information on this case please call crime check at 456-2233 and reference Police case 2019-20003714.