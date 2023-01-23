SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual Spokane Homeless Connect event will be held this Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Spokane Convention Center. Attendees will have access to a number of free social services, including hair cuts, showers, a food and clothing bank, and veterinary care for pets.
Organized by the Spokane Homeless Coalition, this event is the largest and longest-running yearly homeless services event in Eastern Washington. Those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness are welcome to attend, receive assistance, and gain access to community resources.
Local sponsors and vendors will provide numerous services. From healthcare and dental to housing and legal assistance, a lot is on offer. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so there's plenty of time to head down and see what's available!
There is also still a need for volunteers for numerous tasks, including checking in guests and vendors, conducting exit surveys, and point in time counters. If you're interested in lending a hand, visit the volunteer website at: 2023 Homeless Connect Volunteers — Signup Sheet
For more information on the event, visit the event page!