SPOKANE, Wash. - It is Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Spokane is celebrating with a two-day event at Riverfront Park!
The 3rd annual ANHPI Heritage Day luau and celebration will be held in the heart of Spokane this weekend. Due to the large turnout in past events, this year organizers have spread the festivities out over two days. Head down on May 12 between 3 and 7 p.m. and catch the Luau, or drop in May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for even more to explore!
But no matter what day you go, you better go hungry. With food trucks from local ANHPI vendors, there will be plenty of options to tantalize your taste buds.
From a Simoan Fire-Knife show to a luau, you can expect a wide array of cultural festivities to enjoy. Notable goings-on include the unveiling of Spokane's Chinatown, exhibits of Spokane's Asian history, dozens of local vendors, sumo wrestling demos, and performances by Ukestra Spokane and Northwest Hula. There will also be a petting zoo, a kids' craft area, and a giant slide.
A resource fair for the ANHPI community will be held Saturday, including free assistance applying for the Working Families Tax Credit at the Pavilion.
Attendance is free, but those who'd like a front row seat at performances and demonstration can buy a ticket, with prices between $20-85, depending on the seat.
For more information on the event, you can visit the website, or check out the organizers' websites: Spokane's United We Stand and The Family Guide