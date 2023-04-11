SPOKANE. Wash. - A year ago, the shelves at Second Harvest were bursting with food, but with food insecurity on the rise and food supply running low, local organizations are struggling to meet the demand.
Eric Williams at Second Harvest says, "Food's going out faster than it is going in."
The University of Washington Centre for Public Health and Nutrition says food insecurity affects 49% of individuals in the State. 23% of that sample is experiencing low food insecurity, and 26% are experiencing very low food insecurity.
According to Williams, the rise in food insecurity results from various competing factors.
"So there is a conspiracy of actually two, three four things we have heard, that's core inflation has maybe settled down. But, I was talking to an economist today who said yes, but food and housing inflation is still pretty high, and for people who are struggling, those are the two most important things, food, and housing. unfortunately those prices continue to go up," said Williams.
He emphasizes that there is simply not a lot of product to distribute at this point in time, "it is getting harder to get a hold of, just along with the price there is just not a lot of food to go around right now. So you have got all these different things that are making it very difficult, especially for families."
Freda Gandy, the Executive Director at The Martin Luther King Junior Community Centre, says that the community they primarily serve are low-income families in the east-central neighborhood. Often, these families are having to choose whether to pay their rent or purchase food. The lack of products coming to the center makes their role increasingly difficult.
"If there is less food coming in, that means there is less food that we can give out, and that means that there is a possibility of turning people away if we don't have food to give out," said Grandy.
Gandy adds that the emotional toll of the experience of turning those families away is beyond challenging, "it's heartbreaking to not have enough food to distribute to the amount of people that are in need we have had days where we have served people once we are done and we don't have anymore we have to tell people we're out of food."
If you want to donate, you can drop off your donation directly at their center at 500 South Stone Street, Spokane, WA 99202.