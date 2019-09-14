At Honey Eatery & Social Club in Coeur d'Alene, chicken is marinated in buttermilk brine and batter-fried to create tender and moist fried chicken. The golden results were noticed by Food Network.
Food Network released an article of "The Best Fried Chicken in Every State," and for Idaho Honey Eatery & Social Club claimed the spot.
Chef Adam Hegsted told Food Network, "We wanted a chicken that has Southern style to it but with a little modern flavor and twist."
You can find the restaurant in downtown Coeur d'Alene at 317 East Sherman Ave from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.