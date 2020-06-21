Spokane businesses are fighting to recoup what they lost during COVID-19 closures, including ones on wheels. Local food trucks and street vendors are asking the community not to forget about them.
Kona Ice truck employees told KHQ they came back out to Riverfront Park when Spokane County moved to Phase 2. Seasonal employee Claire Heberer said the truck is using masks, social distancing, gloves and hand sanitizer to safely serve customers.
"We've had a steady pace every day that we've been open and so I think we're doing pretty well," Heberer said. "If we weren't able to open it would definitely be detrimental [to] the business."
Spokane Dogs has also resumed serving customers near the park, with a bit more hand sanitizer than before the pandemic. Owner Robert Hetnar said he lost about 50 percent of his business for the year when he closed for COVID-19, but he's pleasantly surprised at how good business is these days.
"From what I've seen, people do have a lot of pent up demand," Hetnar said. "They want to be outside, they want to be doing things and it's going relatively well."
On Sunday, Kona Ice and Spokane Dogs appeared to be the only mobile food operations in the park. Hetnar thinks that's because it costs a good bit of money to operate a food truck, and operating without a guaranteed crowd from a parade or festival could be a risky gamble from a business standpoint.
Summer 2020 may look different because of the pandemic, but Hetnar said he and other street vendors that choose to operate will keep pushing through to safely do business.
"I will be okay. This year we're looking at this as a survival year," Hetnar said. "If I pay all my bills and I'm not in debt, that would be excellent for me."
Kona Ice and Spokane Dogs expect to operate throughout the summer. Other food trucks are operational around Spokane, and they ask the community to remember them when it comes to dining choices.
