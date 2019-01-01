For one Spokane woman weight loss isn't just a resolution, it's life or death

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's no surprise losing weight or exercising more are common New Years resolutions. But for one Spokane woman, her weight loss journey began because she said, it was life or death.

At 400 lbs, Teresa Uber made the commitment to start working out. But she said, walking in and seeing how fit everyone else was around her, made it that much harder.

"It was really overwhelming, I just couldn't do it," Uber said.

Teresa said when she first started coming in, she could only walk on the treadmill for a few minutes, exhausted. Now, four years later, she's passed her weight goal, and doesn't want to stop.

"It's exciting, and once you get started, once you see success, you keep going," Uber said.

But it wasn't easy. Teresa's trainer, Katie Reid, said in January, everyone is pushing to keep their New Years resolutions alive. But what made Teresa different, was a weekly plan.

"If they're not written down, they're just ideas, and ideas float away in the wind," Reid said.

Reid said rather than saying "I want to lose weight in 2019," make a realistic goal of how much you want to lose this week. And if you don't regularly go to the gym, start by going only a few times a week, rather than Monday through Friday.

And while gym regulars might be overwhelmed with the new crowd that pops up after the holidays, Teresa sees it as a new group, in the same place she she started years ago.

"If they're starting with their New Years resolution, it's more important to inspire them, and keep them going, rather than complain they're here," Uber said.