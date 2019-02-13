Cold still bothering you anyway, unlike Elsa? Perhaps the trailer for the much-anticipated Frozen sequel will warm up your spirits.
The trailer for “Frozen 2” was officially released by Walt Disney Studios Wednesday, and is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
While the details of the plot have not yet been released, IMDB’s synopsis says: “Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom.”
The film stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and more.
The series’ original film “Frozen”, which was released in 2013, is one of the highest grossing movies of all time earning over $1.3 billion and the highest grossing animated film ever.