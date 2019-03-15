For the first time since Oct. 23rd we could hit 60 degrees!

Who's ready for a warm up?
High pressure continues to build in bringing morning fog and sunny afternoons as we head through the next several days, so conditions for Saturday's St. Patrick's day parade look great!
Daytime highs are finally inching their way into the upper 40's and low to mid 50's through the weekend and the start of this next week. With warming temperatures and snow melt off always comes the concern for rising rivers, streams and creeks and so we'll be following that closely through the next several days.