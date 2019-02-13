Ford issues 3 recalls covering nearly 1.5 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles

Ford Motor Company has issued three recalls covering nearly 1.5 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles Wednesday morning. Ford says faulty six speed automatic transmissions could suddenly downshift into first gear while driving.
So far five accidents have been reported under the recall, including one report of "whiplash" that could be related to the recall.
Select 2011-2013 Ford F-150 Trucks with 6-speed automatic transmissions 2017-2019 Lincoln Continental vehicles, as well as select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles, are all covered under the recall.
