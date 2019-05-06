COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho- Prescribed burning season begins this week in areas arcoss the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday conditions are favorable to begin prescribed burns.
Multiple burning projects are planned for this week, but the exact date of each fire will depend upon conditions.
The Forest Service asks you please stay away from project areas during burning operations, and for a few days after the burn concludes.
Crews will post signs along access roads and affected trailheads and trail junctions.
During burns, the area of the burn, and nearby areas will be temporarily restricted or closed.
Here is a list of all the prescribed burning project that could happen this week.
Bonners Ferry Ranger District:
- Meadow Creek: Located between Fern and Wall Creek in the Meadow Creek drainage, the burn units are approximately 10 miles northwest of Bonners Ferry, Idaho
- Brushy Mission 2: Located approximately 14 miles due-north of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and east of the Highway 95 junction with Highway 1. Ignitions are nearing completion, crews will patrol and monitor.
- Kreist Lightning: Located near Kreist and Synder Creek drainages, between the Moyie River and Deer Creek, the project area is approximately 11 miles north of Moyie Springs, Idaho.
- Twentymile: Located in the Twentymile watershed, west and southwest of Black Mountain, the project area is approximately six air miles east of Naples, Idaho and will be visible from Highway 95.
Priest Lake Ranger District:
- Lower Priest: Located in the Priest River drainage, approximately 18 miles North of Priest River, Idaho.
- Lakeview: Located in the Priest River drainage, approximately three miles east of Nordman, Idaho.
Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District:
- Fern Hardy: Located in the Mason Creek, Hayden and Hardy, Rantenan Creek, Bentley Creek, and Curran Creek drainages within two miles of Interstate 90. Ignitions are complete, crews will patrol and monitor.
- Hoodoo Ames: Located in the Deception and Ames Creek drainages, the burn units are 14 miles east of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho near NFS Road 612.
- Red Beauty: Located in the Beauty Creek drainage, the burn units are near Swan Saddle, south of Mineral Ridge. Ignitions are complete, crews will continue to patrol and monitor.
- White Beaver: Located in the Beaver Creek drainage, including the sub-drainages of Scott Gulch, White Creek, Alder Creek, Deer Creek, Dudley Creek and Ferguson Creek, the burn units are three to six miles north of Osburn, Idaho, and are positioned along NFS Roads: 424, 271, 933 and 1586.
St. Joe Ranger District:
- St. Joe Divide: Located north of the St. Joe River in the Big Creek, Slate Creek, and North Fork drainages, the burn units are primarily brush fields on south-facing slopes.
- Wooden Spur: Located in the St. Maries River drainage, 36 miles southeast of St. Maries, Idaho off of Hwy. 3, the burn units are in the Cat Spur Creek area southeast of Clarkia, Idaho.
BLM Coeur d’Alene District Office:
- Ninemile: Located four miles northwest of Wallace, Idaho, ignitions are complete, crews will continue to patrol and monitor.
For more information on prescribed burns and wildfires visit http://www.northidahorxfire.com/.