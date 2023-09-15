PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service will be waiving recreation fees on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day.
This year marks the 30th annual national public lands day where people from across the county can join together to celebrate the beauty and diversity of public lands.
Waiving the fees give people an opportunity to explore and enjoy these special places.
Residents and visitors of the PNW are encouraged to take advantage and get outside! Whether you go on a hike, fish, camp of just have a picnic with friends or family, there is something everyone can enjoy while celebrating national public lands day.
Fees will be waived for several picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor center. Regular fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions and other permits still apply.
The PNW region of the Forest Service manages millions of acres of land across Washington and Oregon including 2,400 recreational sites, over 24,000 miles of trails, 51 wild and scenic rivers and two national monuments.
More information about this can be found on the Forest Service website!