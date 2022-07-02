The Pacific Northwest Region Forest Service is reminding national park visitors to celebrate safely this holiday weekend, especially when it comes to fire safety. Fireworks are prohibited in national forests.
While you should never use fireworks near anything flammable, like grass, garages, cloth, or shrubs, this is especially true of forested areas. All explosive and pyrotechnic devices, including fireworks and explosive targets, are illegal in national forests and grasslands.
Violators can be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced up to six months in jail. They may also be liable for suppression costs and property damage, which can climb into the millions if the fire grows out of control.
In summer, the heat quickly dries out the land, creating plenty of fuel for forest and brush fires. It's important to check for fire danger level and burn restrictions before cooking outdoors, including campfires and fuel stoves. Any permitted fire should never be left unattended. Stir water into the askes and break up any coals when extinguishing a fire to ensure it won't reignite.
Fires can start from the smallest spark, which is why it's so important to ensure tow chains for trailers or other equipment are not dragging along pavement or rocks. Sparks can form and quickly ignite surrounding vegetation. Before using motorized equipment, including chainsaws, dirt-bikes, or off-road vehicles, test spark arrestors to make sure they work properly.
For the same reason, never toss a cigarette from your vehicle, even if you think it won't connect with flammable matter. Smoke only inside your vehicle or on vegetation-free land.
The Forest Service advises carrying a fire extinguisher, as well as several gallons of water if travelling to remote locations. Never block forest roads, which first responders rely on in emergencies. And of course, keep the 10 essentials on you when out in wilderness, just in case!
For more information, visit the USDA website!