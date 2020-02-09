SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Sunday, February 9th, Spokane's REI held a pop-up shop featuring a local, women-owned plant shop called Parrish and Grove. It's part of the company's 52-week "Opt To Act" plan to help reduce your environmental impact.
This week's challenge is to give a local, in-season plant for Valentine's Day, instead of a bouquet of roses.
"It's the impact that you take with this huge national holiday, and you can take even just a little bit of impact away, with something more in-season and more local and supporting a small business versus kind of that big money making business, it does have a larger impact in the end," Spokane REI's Katie Wiseman said.
If you want to get in on the action and learn more about the "Opt To Act" plan, click HERE.
