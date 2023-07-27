SANDPOINT, Idaho — The former Bonner County fair director took her own life after she was investigated for allegedly using thousands of dollars of fair money to make unauthorized purchases.
Documents released by the Bonner County Sheriff's Office show fair manager, Darcey Smith, was under investigation for allegedly using more than $40,000 to make purchases that were not "benefitting the fair."
The documents revealed weaknesses in Bonner County's system of financial internal controls as well as management override of financial controls and state statues.
In June 2022, the Bonner County human resources department received several tips that Smith was misappropriating fairground assets. The HR department assembled a team to formulate a response plan and present it to the fair board.
The team advised the fair board that they needed change the fair manager position to directly report to only them, to ensure the investigation would be managed properly.
In July 2022, the HR team told the external auditor there was suspicion of fraud at the fairgrounds. The external auditor began to look at the fairs financial assertions that might show fraudulent internal reporting.
The HR team in August 2022 then notified the internal auditor of the embezzlement risk.
After all the assertions of the HR department, Smith filed a spurious harassment grievance against the HR team. Commissioner McDonald supported Smith's efforts and insisted that the HR team be taken off the case and falsely stated that the BOCC would investigate the matter.
Throughout 2022, the internal investigation was blocked and the prosecutor determined that a criminal investigation was both necessary and warranted.
Sandpoint Chief Corey Coon initiated the investigation. Him and his detectives interviewed Darcey Smith on Oct. 27, 2022 about the allegations against her. She denied all of the accusation and wrongdoings.
Smith then took her life on Oct. 31 where the cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound. The forensic pathologist found gunshot residue on Smith's hand determining the manner of death to be a suicide.
After the death of Smith, the criminal investigation ended and the prosecutor initiated a personnel investigation to determine the extent of the fraudulent activity within the fairground. When this investigation was completed, it was evident that the losses from the fair was due to fraud. However, the fair is mostly a cash business so the entire sum cannot be decisively determined.
Receipts exceeding $10,000 were collected along with $14,000 worth of debit transactions showing unauthorized purchases made that were not benefitting the fairgrounds. Also, many checks were titled "fair help" that totaled $20,000 were sent to people not hired by Bonner County.
Investigators totaled that Smith took at least $40,358.22 from the fairgrounds, but it is possible that she could have taken an additional $206,956.44.
In the press release, the Bonner County sheriff's office stated that, "the fair board is committed to righting the shop, and for the past several months, the Office of Prosecuting Attorney has been providing legal advice to the Fair Board and assisting to determine the proper roles and separation from Bonner County."