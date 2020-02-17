COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A former coach of CDA InlineRacing will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child.
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 59-year-old Harold "Joe" Legault of Hayden was indicted for allegedly soliciting sex from a 15-year-old skater. He's scheduled to be sentenced on March 10.
He will have to undergo a psychosexual exam and take a polygraph test in the meantime, the results of which could impact his sentence.
Last year, witnesses said Legault asked the 15-year-old to have sex with him while he was a club coach. He allegedly attended a skating event in Spokane where the alleged victim and her mother competed. Witnesses said he violated a court order prohibiting him from being within 100 feet of the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.